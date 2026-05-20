Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Invests $5.50 Million in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,498,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,959,336 shares of the company's stock worth $2,113,662,000 after acquiring an additional 179,443 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,065,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $880,199,000 after buying an additional 36,414 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 58.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,872,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $717,214,000 after buying an additional 690,773 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,124,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $479,267,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,929 shares of the company's stock worth $469,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $558.00 to $540.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $541.00 to $503.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $573.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $546.00 to $535.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $561.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $515.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $403.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $473.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.20. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.00 and a twelve month high of $556.52. The firm has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.The company had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.45 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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