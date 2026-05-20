Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Invests $6.06 Million in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,602 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,055,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,095,687 shares of the company's stock worth $6,601,790,000 after buying an additional 1,448,094 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company's stock worth $2,545,300,000 after buying an additional 2,519,413 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,104,925 shares of the company's stock worth $474,766,000 after buying an additional 1,473,354 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,089,150 shares of the company's stock worth $471,208,000 after buying an additional 55,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $441,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,650,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 510,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,233,809.77. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.80, for a total value of $592,252.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 273,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,763,754.40. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 284,313 shares of company stock worth $46,617,373 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Snowflake News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Snowflake Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE SNOW opened at $169.36 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $280.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business's 50-day moving average price is $154.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $125.00 target price on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Snowflake from $237.00 to $195.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Snowflake from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore set a $200.00 target price on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $242.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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