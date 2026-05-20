Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Invests $9.03 Million in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,765 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $9,032,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research said its latest quarterly results benefited from strong AI-related demand, with management highlighting a “record quarter” and continued momentum in advanced chip spending. The earnings-call recap suggests investors are encouraged by the company’s role in the AI infrastructure buildout. Lam Research Rides AI Wave to Record Quarter

Lam Research said its latest quarterly results benefited from strong AI-related demand, with management highlighting a “record quarter” and continued momentum in advanced chip spending. The earnings-call recap suggests investors are encouraged by the company’s role in the AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley upgraded Lam Research, adding to the bullish analyst tone around the stock. Separately, B. Riley raised its price target to $385 from $350 and kept a Buy rating, citing AI investment that is accelerating faster than expected. Morgan Stanley upgrades Lam Research (LRCX)

Morgan Stanley upgraded Lam Research, adding to the bullish analyst tone around the stock. Separately, B. Riley raised its price target to $385 from $350 and kept a Buy rating, citing AI investment that is accelerating faster than expected. Positive Sentiment: More broadly, Morgan Stanley lifted its wafer fab equipment outlook and reshuffled ratings across semiconductor equipment names, reflecting expectations for a longer and stronger cycle, with improved NAND momentum supporting the group. Semicap stocks: Morgan Stanley raises WFE outlook and shifts ratings

More broadly, Morgan Stanley lifted its wafer fab equipment outlook and reshuffled ratings across semiconductor equipment names, reflecting expectations for a longer and stronger cycle, with improved NAND momentum supporting the group. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that U.S.-China semiconductor talks may ease export and supply-chain tensions are also helping sentiment across chip equipment stocks, though the outcome remains uncertain. Potential Beijing Thaw Puts Lam Research Export And Supply Risks In Focus

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $273.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.49 and a 1 year high of $302.00. The company has a market cap of $341.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company's 50-day moving average is $248.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $292.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here