Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Makes New $11.13 Million Investment in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,134,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. owned 0.06% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get FWONK alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,159,292 shares of the company's stock worth $114,192,000 after acquiring an additional 841,729 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,358,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 33.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,375,000 after purchasing an additional 89,673 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the third quarter worth $22,720,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter worth $2,469,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $9,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 94,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,518,459.68. This trade represents a 51.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,044,773.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,404,503.10. This represents a 42.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company's stock.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $98.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 0.44. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $80.15 and a 12-month high of $109.36.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FWONK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $110.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FWONK

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C wasn't on the list.

While Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here