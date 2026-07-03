Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Purchases 7,796 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $583,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 13.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Micron Technology by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 54.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,300 shares of company stock worth $119,422,004. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of MU stock opened at $975.56 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $867.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $549.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 target price on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,263.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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