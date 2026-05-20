Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Purchases New Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. $LTC

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 190,695 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $6,556,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. owned approximately 0.40% of LTC Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LTC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in LTC Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,230 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in LTC Properties by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,938 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its position in LTC Properties by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 129,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in LTC Properties by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,507 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on LTC Properties from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded LTC Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LTC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David L. Gruber bought 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 36,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,403,378. The trade was a 23.39% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LTC Properties Stock Up 0.5%

LTC Properties stock opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.59. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.64 and a 1-year high of $40.80.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.98 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 10.87%. LTC Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. LTC Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. LTC Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc NYSE: LTC is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

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