Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Purchases New Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 376,723 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $22,645,000. Williams Companies comprises about 0.8% of Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towne Trust Company N.A boosted its position in Williams Companies by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 431 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Williams Companies Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of WMB opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $79.59. The business's fifty day moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average is $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 23.39%.The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 10,107 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $757,115.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,699.30. This trade represents a 36.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Dean Porter sold 50,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $3,768,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 196,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,254.79. The trade was a 20.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,869 shares of company stock worth $8,814,067. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised Williams Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Williams Companies from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $80.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMB

Williams Companies Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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