Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Raises Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. boosted its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,576 shares of the CRM provider's stock after buying an additional 98,252 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Salesforce were worth $42,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in Salesforce by 24,056.7% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 47,385,511 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $12,552,896,000 after purchasing an additional 47,189,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $3,182,951,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 159.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,325,206 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $4,106,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636,161 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 924.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,883,610 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,605 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Salesforce by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,721,010 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $6,019,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $165.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.32 and a 1 year high of $276.80. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $173.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Salesforce from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.42.

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Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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