Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Raises Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,485 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 540.0% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 217.4% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $422.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $411.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.38. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.36 and a 12 month high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $504.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

See Also

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