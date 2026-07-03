Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Reduces Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,663 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 9,416 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,856,987,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 18,504.6% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,127,248 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,204,788,000 after buying an additional 2,115,814 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,043.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342,121 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $760,124,000 after buying an additional 1,224,734 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,225,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,533,771 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $868,667,000 after acquiring an additional 791,516 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $55,156.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,620. This trade represents a 49.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $426.01 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.68 and a twelve month high of $603.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.46. The business's fifty day moving average price is $428.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $573.42.

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Key Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

See Also

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