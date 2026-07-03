Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Sells 12,075 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,736 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 12,075 shares during the quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $21,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 276,545 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $134,130,000 after buying an additional 62,790 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,505,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,388,662 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $673,529,000 after purchasing an additional 65,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $605.09.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.8%

TMO opened at $522.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $473.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.36 and a 52 week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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