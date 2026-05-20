Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Takes $17.06 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 256,716 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $17,061,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.2% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 43,105,207 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,842,357,000 after buying an additional 7,830,710 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,515,321 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $561,500,000 after buying an additional 448,712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,905,115 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $389,372,000 after buying an additional 408,166 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,702,445 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $244,139,000 after buying an additional 22,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,575 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $201,294,000 after buying an additional 1,037,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CEO Stephanie Ferris acquired 19,846 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,039.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,182,668.62. This trade represents a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The company's 50 day moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average is $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Fidelity National Information Services's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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