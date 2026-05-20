Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Takes $50.80 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 413,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $50,799,000. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.8% of Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 474,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $58,192,000 after purchasing an additional 53,135 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $130.50 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $137.18 and its 200-day moving average is $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.46 and a 12-month high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.Gilead Sciences's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.62.

View Our Latest Report on GILD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $396,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,191 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,973.57. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $8,523,570. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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