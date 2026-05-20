Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Takes $6.05 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,584 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,054,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore dropped their price target on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $550.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Down 1.8%

SPGI stock opened at $409.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business's fifty day moving average price is $426.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.14. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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