Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Takes $6.61 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 279,203 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $6,614,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,503 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,624 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 23.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $28.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Weyerhaeuser from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.88.

View Our Latest Report on Weyerhaeuser

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director James Calvin O'rourke purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.35 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,661 shares in the company, valued at $726,556.35. The trade was a 16.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Beckwitt purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $514,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,066 shares in the company, valued at $618,496.20. This trade represents a 491.88% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. Weyerhaeuser Company has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $27.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 5.78%.The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business's revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Weyerhaeuser's payout ratio is currently 155.56%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

See Also

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