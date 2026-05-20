Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Takes Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,562 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $22,441,000. Amgen makes up about 0.8% of Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Amgen by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,453 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $157,584,000 after acquiring an additional 43,884 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Amgen by 18.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 39,778 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amgen by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 591,891 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $167,032,000 after acquiring an additional 47,958 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Amgen Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $330.75 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.83 and a 12 month high of $391.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $178.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.15%.

Key Headlines Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen announced a planned CFO transition, with Peter Griffith retiring and Thomas Dittrich returning to the company to succeed him. A well-telegraphed succession plan can reduce uncertainty around finance leadership and is typically viewed as a stability signal. AMGEN ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PETER GRIFFITH

Amgen announced a planned CFO transition, with Peter Griffith retiring and Thomas Dittrich returning to the company to succeed him. A well-telegraphed succession plan can reduce uncertainty around finance leadership and is typically viewed as a stability signal. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen also named an analyst report in the news flow, along with Piper Sandler trimming its price target while keeping an Overweight rating. That suggests continued long-term optimism, but the target cut is a modest headwind rather than a major catalyst. Amgen (AMGN) Gets Price Target Cut at Piper Sandler Despite Long-Term Growth Optimism

Amgen also named an analyst report in the news flow, along with Piper Sandler trimming its price target while keeping an Overweight rating. That suggests continued long-term optimism, but the target cut is a modest headwind rather than a major catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Separately, Amgen’s kidney disease drug Tavneos faced renewed scrutiny in Japan, where partner Kissei urged doctors to use caution and avoid starting new patients amid safety and regulatory concerns. Headlines like this can pressure sentiment because they raise questions about the product’s commercial trajectory and safety profile. Amgen Japanese Partner Urges Caution On Tavneos Use

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $356.15.

View Our Latest Report on AMGN

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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