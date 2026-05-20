Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,381 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $42,738,000. Autodesk makes up 1.5% of Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Autodesk at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Autodesk alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Autodesk by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $279.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research cut Autodesk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $312.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $333.07.

Get Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $244.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $240.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.55. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $214.10 and a one year high of $329.09. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.51% and a net margin of 15.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Autodesk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Autodesk wasn't on the list.

While Autodesk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here