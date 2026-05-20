Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Takes Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 178,546 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $21,486,000. ExxonMobil accounts for 0.8% of Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ExxonMobil Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE XOM opened at $162.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $155.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.25. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $176.41. The company has a market capitalization of $674.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.19.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $339,313.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 18,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,955.28. This represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

More ExxonMobil News

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ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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