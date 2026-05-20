Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 84,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,740,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,074 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,832,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,789,914,000 after acquiring an additional 956,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,637,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,568,313,000 after acquiring an additional 835,146 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,450,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,606,431,000 after acquiring an additional 532,790 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,354,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,512,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,838 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of JNJ opened at $229.97 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $149.04 and a 12 month high of $251.71. The firm's 50 day moving average is $234.70 and its 200-day moving average is $222.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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