Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $17,789,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. WPG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Regeneron announced a strategic collaboration with Parabilis Medicines to develop novel Antibody-Helicon Conjugates across multiple therapeutic areas, a deal that could be worth up to about $2.2 billion in milestone payments plus royalties and expands REGN’s pipeline into “undruggable” targets. Article: Regeneron Announces Strategic Collaboration with Parabilis Medicines to Advance Novel Antibody-Helicon™ Conjugates Across Multiple Therapeutic Areas

Regeneron announced a strategic collaboration with Parabilis Medicines to develop novel Antibody-Helicon Conjugates across multiple therapeutic areas, a deal that could be worth up to about $2.2 billion in milestone payments plus royalties and expands REGN’s pipeline into “undruggable” targets. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still maintained constructive views on REGN despite trimming price targets, including buy/overweight calls from firms such as Canaccord, JPMorgan, Piper Sandler, BMO, and Wells Fargo, suggesting Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels.

Several analysts still maintained constructive views on REGN despite trimming price targets, including buy/overweight calls from firms such as Canaccord, JPMorgan, Piper Sandler, BMO, and Wells Fargo, suggesting Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Regeneron’s latest earnings backdrop remains solid, with Q1 revenue up 19% year over year and results that beat consensus estimates, helping offset some of the pressure from recent headlines.

Regeneron’s latest earnings backdrop remains solid, with Q1 revenue up 19% year over year and results that beat consensus estimates, helping offset some of the pressure from recent headlines. Negative Sentiment: The main driver of the stock’s weakness was a late-stage melanoma trial failure: fianlimab plus cemiplimab did not meet its primary progression-free survival endpoint versus Merck’s Keytruda, raising questions about the company’s near-term oncology growth prospects. Article: Regeneron drops after skin cancer treatment misses late-stage trial goal

The main driver of the stock’s weakness was a late-stage melanoma trial failure: fianlimab plus cemiplimab did not meet its primary progression-free survival endpoint versus Merck’s Keytruda, raising questions about the company’s near-term oncology growth prospects. Negative Sentiment: The trial miss triggered multiple analyst price-target cuts and a wave of shareholder-investigation headlines, adding to sentiment pressure and keeping attention on execution risk in REGN’s pipeline.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $630.30 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $821.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.30. The firm's 50 day moving average is $739.39 and its 200 day moving average is $745.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.22 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,815.72. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $1,279,818.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,330,604.99. This represents a 49.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $792.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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