Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Takes Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 162,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,020,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. owned 0.05% of Zoom Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 411 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 4,318.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 486 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Zoom Communications from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Zoom Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $97.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoom Communications

Zoom Communications Trading Down 1.5%

Zoom Communications stock opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $87.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.41. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.15 and a 12 month high of $111.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 39.03%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 12,886 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,129,071.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $173,312.36. The trade was a 86.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 12,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $1,289,860.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,329 shares of company stock valued at $12,364,989. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company's stock.

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

Further Reading

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