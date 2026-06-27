Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 55,898 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 268.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,717 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 55,898 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.0% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $15,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 83,265 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $12,690,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. Clear Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,167,000. Finemark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 40.3% in the third quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust now owns 56,535 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.
Key Chevron News
Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Chevron expanded its upstream footprint by agreeing to take a majority stake and operatorship in Greece’s Southern Ionian Sea Block 10, a move that could add long-term exploration upside and strengthen its Eastern Mediterranean presence. Chevron (CVX) Expands Into Greece Block 10 While Venezuela Operations Stay Running
- Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a 20-year deal to supply natural gas to a Microsoft data center in West Texas, signaling a new avenue for stable, long-duration demand and potential growth from energy infrastructure tied to AI. Chevron, Microsoft deal fuels West Texas data center expansion
- Positive Sentiment: Chevron confirmed that its Venezuela operations remain safe and fully operational after the earthquakes, reducing near-term disruption risk while the company supports relief efforts. Chevron Confirms Safe Venezuela Operations After Major Earthquakes
- Neutral Sentiment: Chevron committed $1 million to earthquake relief in Venezuela, a humanitarian move that is unlikely to materially affect earnings but may support its reputation. Chevron Commits $1 Million to Support Earthquake Relief in Venezuela
- Neutral Sentiment: Reuters reported Chevron is exploring additional deals to power U.S. data centers, which suggests optionality and diversification, but no immediate financial impact was disclosed. Chevron eyes more deals to power US data centers
- Negative Sentiment: Investor caution rose after reports that the Trump administration ordered a DOJ probe into gasoline pricing at Chevron and other major oil companies, creating headline risk and possible regulatory overhang. Trump Orders DOJ Investigation Into Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) Over Gas Pump Pricing
- Negative Sentiment: Chevron’s CFO said gasoline prices should decline, but only with a lag, reinforcing concerns that near-term pricing and margins may remain uncertain if crude prices keep falling. Chevron CFO says gas prices will normalize after Trump presses Big Oil
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.70.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX
Insider Activity at Chevron
In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. The trade was a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 615,200 shares of company stock valued at $118,022,760 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Chevron Trading Down 0.9%
NYSE CVX opened at $170.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock's 50 day moving average is $185.10 and its 200 day moving average is $179.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.48. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $142.40 and a twelve month high of $214.71.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Chevron's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chevron Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is presently 123.40%.
Chevron Profile
(Free Report
)
Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.
Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.
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