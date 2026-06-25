Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $10.32 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,582 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,593 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palantir’s partnership with Zeta Global strengthens the company’s AI growth narrative and adds another enterprise use case for Foundry, which analysts view as validation of Palantir’s platform. Article Title

Palantir’s partnership with Zeta Global strengthens the company’s AI growth narrative and adds another enterprise use case for Foundry, which analysts view as validation of Palantir’s platform. Positive Sentiment: Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest bought Palantir shares, a signal that some growth investors still see value in the pullback. Article Title

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest bought Palantir shares, a signal that some growth investors still see value in the pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles argue that Palantir’s selloff may have gone too far and that the stock could be a buy for long-term investors, but these are opinion pieces rather than new fundamentals. Article Title

Several articles argue that Palantir’s selloff may have gone too far and that the stock could be a buy for long-term investors, but these are opinion pieces rather than new fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment remains weak because Palantir has been sliding toward or hitting new 52-week lows, with reports pointing to AI disruption fears, sector rotation out of software, and valuation concerns as reasons for the decline. Article Title

Sentiment remains weak because Palantir has been sliding toward or hitting new 52-week lows, with reports pointing to AI disruption fears, sector rotation out of software, and valuation concerns as reasons for the decline. Negative Sentiment: Coverage also highlighted competitive and international setbacks, including reports of European customers moving away from Palantir, which may add pressure to the stock. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark lowered shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $113.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $137.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.23.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,803,520. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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