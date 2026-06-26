Fiduciary Alliance LLC Reduces Stake in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lowered its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,449 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,142 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC's holdings in Woodward were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "positive" rating and a $423.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Woodward from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $393.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WWD

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $436.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The business's 50-day moving average price is $376.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.73. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.31 and a 12 month high of $450.92.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Woodward had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.85%.Woodward's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.150-9.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Woodward's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Karrie M. Bem sold 185 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $65,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,295,040. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Korte sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,233,935.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,725.70. This represents a 76.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,629 shares of company stock valued at $5,570,005. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

See Also

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