Fieldview Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,773 Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,773 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Mastercard by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 687,542 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $392,495,000 after acquiring an additional 85,032 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,085 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 28,759 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $631.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $656.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $489.36 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $464.52 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $499.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $432.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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