Fieldview Capital Management LLC Has $496,000 Position in Valvoline $VVV

Fieldview Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Free Report) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,066 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 74,478 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC's holdings in Valvoline were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Valvoline by 1,621.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.80 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 32,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,040,655. This trade represents a 44.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Joseph Freeland purchased 3,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $100,347.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 16,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,545.44. The trade was a 23.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,100 shares of company stock worth $450,877. Insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Valvoline Price Performance

VVV stock opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.67 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 5.03%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VVV. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valvoline

About Valvoline

Valvoline NYSE: VVV is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company's portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline's products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America's largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

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