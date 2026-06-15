Fieldview Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Fieldview Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,753 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC's holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in General Dynamics by 453.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 9,418 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,767,330 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,338,169,000 after acquiring an additional 528,769 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 169,305 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $57,733,000 after acquiring an additional 83,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,773 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $35,273,000 after acquiring an additional 63,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $359.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $340.32 and a 200 day moving average of $346.65. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $369.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.43. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 8.07%.The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. General Dynamics's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on General Dynamics from $380.00 to $364.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on General Dynamics from $384.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded General Dynamics from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $388.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total value of $12,596,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,677.75. This represents a 48.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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