Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE - Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 166,057 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.89% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $30,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,609,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $144,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,414,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $153,058,000 after purchasing an additional 233,466 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,025,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $94,682,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $62,600,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,976,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $79,359,000 after purchasing an additional 167,078 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher John Kenney sold 1,410 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $77,874.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,420.87. The trade was a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Patou sold 1,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $70,251.08. Following the sale, the director owned 24,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,973.44. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 12,572 shares of company stock valued at $689,101 in the last three months. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XENE. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $77.20.

Read Our Latest Report on XENE

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $63.95. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.68.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company's research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon's scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

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