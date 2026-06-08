Fiera Capital Corp Has $70.82 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,048 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 31,911 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $70,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,856,987,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,043.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342,121 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $760,124,000 after buying an additional 1,224,734 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,533,771 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $868,667,000 after buying an additional 791,516 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,227,472 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,451,362,000 after buying an additional 739,444 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,109 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $599,784,000 after buying an additional 583,539 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total transaction of $51,864.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,718,014.65. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 6,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,573 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $422.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.68 and a twelve month high of $603.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $447.24 and a 200-day moving average of $500.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $574.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $573.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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