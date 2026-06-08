Fiera Capital Corp Has $80.39 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 585.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 524,760 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 448,250 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.05% of ServiceNow worth $80,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 24,233 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 21,445 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas raised its position in ServiceNow by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 29,932 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 448,310 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $68,677,000 after purchasing an additional 359,725 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in ServiceNow by 391.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna raised its position in ServiceNow by 535.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 51,405 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 43,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $112.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $211.48. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $99.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.71.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: New coverage highlights bullish catalysts for ServiceNow, including accelerating AI adoption, a model-agnostic architecture, and a possible path to $30 billion in revenue by 2030, which supports the long-term growth story. Article Title

New coverage highlights bullish catalysts for ServiceNow, including accelerating AI adoption, a model-agnostic architecture, and a possible path to $30 billion in revenue by 2030, which supports the long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Cognizant’s integration with ServiceNow’s AI Control Tower underscores growing demand for ServiceNow’s AI governance tools in regulated enterprise environments, potentially expanding use cases and customer adoption. Article Title

Cognizant’s integration with ServiceNow’s AI Control Tower underscores growing demand for ServiceNow’s AI governance tools in regulated enterprise environments, potentially expanding use cases and customer adoption. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and recent commentary say EmployeeWorks is gaining traction quickly, with larger deals and broader AI adoption helping to reinforce ServiceNow’s growth narrative. Article Title

Analysts and recent commentary say EmployeeWorks is gaining traction quickly, with larger deals and broader AI adoption helping to reinforce ServiceNow’s growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: ServiceNow’s recent conference appearances and transcript releases keep the company visible to investors, but they do not appear to contain a major new catalyst on their own. Article Title

ServiceNow’s recent conference appearances and transcript releases keep the company visible to investors, but they do not appear to contain a major new catalyst on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Some valuation-focused coverage notes that the stock has had a mixed year, with a strong recent bounce offset by weaker longer-term performance, suggesting investors are still debating whether the rebound is justified. Article Title

Some valuation-focused coverage notes that the stock has had a mixed year, with a strong recent bounce offset by weaker longer-term performance, suggesting investors are still debating whether the rebound is justified. Negative Sentiment: Multiple articles point to pressure on the shares from acquisition integration costs, deal delays, and intensifying competition, which are weighing on near-term expectations. Article Title

Multiple articles point to pressure on the shares from acquisition integration costs, deal delays, and intensifying competition, which are weighing on near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Friday’s decline is also being driven by a broader market sell-off, with enterprise software and other growth names facing risk-off trading as investors pull back from higher-valuation tech. Article Title

Friday’s decline is also being driven by a broader market sell-off, with enterprise software and other growth names facing risk-off trading as investors pull back from higher-valuation tech. Negative Sentiment: Additional commentary notes that large insider buying in ServiceNow occurred near the peak of earlier SaaS pessimism, highlighting how far sentiment and the stock have already fallen since then. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, FBN Securities decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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