Fiera Capital Corp Sells 209,136 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319,906 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 209,136 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.27% of Rollins worth $79,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 528.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 782 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Rollins Stock Performance

ROL stock opened at $47.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $906.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 13.77%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Rollins's payout ratio is presently 66.97%.

More Rollins News

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rollins from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $51.00 target price on Rollins and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $66.00 target price on Rollins and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Rollins in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ROL

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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