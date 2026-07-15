Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 104,068 Shares of Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Free Report) by 11,989.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,936 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 104,068 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.17% of Federal Signal worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 140.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 57.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Federal Signal by 3,100.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Federal Signal Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of FSS stock opened at $118.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. Federal Signal Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $134.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.39 and a 200-day moving average of $114.41.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 11.56%.The company had revenue of $625.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Federal Signal's revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Corporation will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal's payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Federal Signal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $139.25.

View Our Latest Report on FSS

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

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