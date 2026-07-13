Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 808,523 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 155.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328,488 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 808,523 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Intel were worth $58,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 86,189 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 255,261 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $97.88.

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Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $109.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $552.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.16 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $142.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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