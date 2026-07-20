Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS - Free Report) by 103.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,150 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 24,005 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,302 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $61,393,000 after purchasing an additional 154,201 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 78.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $5,212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 11.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,176 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 165.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 32,874 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS stock opened at $58.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.06 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.84%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. A. O. Smith's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer set a $75.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $67.00 price objective on A. O. Smith and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $69.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of water heating and water treatment products for residential and commercial applications. Since its founding in 1874, the company has built a reputation for producing reliable, energy-efficient water heaters, boilers and pressure vessels. Its product portfolio encompasses gas, electric, condensing and tankless water heaters, as well as specialty boilers designed to meet a variety of building and industrial needs.

The company operates through two primary segments: North America and Asia.

See Also

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