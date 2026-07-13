Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 101,121 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $82,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Freedom Capital raised T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $255.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $187.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.66 and a 52-week high of $261.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is 43.40%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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