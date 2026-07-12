Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,330,203 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 433,763 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.12% of TJX Companies worth $212,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 666 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $176.89.

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TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $151.30. 4,168,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,629,683. The firm's 50 day moving average is $156.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $1,607,121.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,725,776.64. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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