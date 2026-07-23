Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 226.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,335 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,683 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Samsara were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Samsara by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Samsara by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IOT

Samsara Price Performance

IOT stock opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.35. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Samsara had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $455.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 244,805 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $9,001,479.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,456,380. This represents a 72.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Bicket sold 245,925 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $9,042,662.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 94,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,456,380. This represents a 72.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,464,637 shares of company stock worth $144,511,167. 35.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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