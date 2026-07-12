Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788,206 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 358,613 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Tesla were worth $293,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $407.76. The company had a trading volume of 33,333,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,504,768. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 374.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.80. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $410.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.23. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.82 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Phillip Securities dropped their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Glj Research reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $406.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Trending Headlines about Tesla

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About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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