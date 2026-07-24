Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 6,015 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS - Free Report) by 4,850.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,139 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSIS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 519.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,257 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 64.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Amundi lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 76,360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,823 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $801,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OSI Systems news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $5,636,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 253,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,317,920.96. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

OSI Systems Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $214.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $197.27 and a one year high of $311.72. The business's fifty day moving average price is $215.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.73.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $453.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $449.23 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 8.42%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.300-10.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut OSI Systems from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on OSI Systems from $345.00 to $279.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $291.86.

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OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSIS is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

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