Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in Kemper Corporation $KMPR

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR - Free Report) by 7,146.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,229 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 50,522 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.09% of Kemper worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 40.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,270 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $143,323,000 after buying an additional 795,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,115,660 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $57,512,000 after buying an additional 630,241 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $24,324,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth about $18,074,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $20,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company's stock.

Kemper Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kemper Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $62.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.17.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Kemper's revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kemper Corporation will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Kemper's payout ratio is 206.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMPR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kemper from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Kemper in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $51.75.

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About Kemper

Kemper Corporation NYSE: KMPR is a diversified insurance holding company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Formed through the rebranding of Unitrin in 2010, Kemper has established a nationwide presence by offering a broad array of property and casualty insurance products. The company distributes its products through independent agents, brokers and direct-to-consumer channels, serving both individual policyholders and commercial clients.

The personal insurance segment provides coverage for automobiles, homeowners, renters and umbrella lines, while the commercial business focuses on liability, workers' compensation and specialty property solutions tailored to small and mid-sized enterprises.

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