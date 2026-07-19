Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report) by 7,834.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 418,231 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 412,960 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.14% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,049 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,485 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stafeil bought 17,878 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $200,054.82. Following the acquisition, the director owned 17,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,054.82. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating and a $9.60 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $11.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPK

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of GPK opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.17%.The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Graphic Packaging's revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Graphic Packaging's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Graphic Packaging, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Graphic Packaging wasn't on the list.

While Graphic Packaging currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here