Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 780.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,476 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 40,309 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company's stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company's stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J opened at $132.19 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.68 and a 1-year high of $168.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CEO Robert V. Pragada purchased 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. This represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 403 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $121.93 per share, with a total value of $49,137.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,493,764.43. This represents a 3.40% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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