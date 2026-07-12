Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,783,395 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 692,424 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.7% of Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.12% of Procter & Gamble worth $402,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 16,831 shares of the company's stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company's stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 19,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 52,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 709,122 shares of the company's stock worth $102,426,000 after purchasing an additional 39,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reportedly initiated/maintained a Buy rating on Procter & Gamble, reinforcing confidence in the company’s defensive earnings profile and dividend stability.

RBC Capital reportedly initiated/maintained a rating on Procter & Gamble, reinforcing confidence in the company’s defensive earnings profile and dividend stability. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America kept a Buy rating on PG while lowering its price target to $166 from $170 , still implying meaningful upside from current levels.

Bank of America kept a rating on PG while lowering its price target to , still implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted PG as a Dividend King with a long history of dividend growth, plus product launches such as Braun NEVO and Cascade Clean and Dry Booster Rinse Aid that could support brand momentum.

Recent commentary highlighted PG as a with a long history of dividend growth, plus product launches such as Braun NEVO and Cascade Clean and Dry Booster Rinse Aid that could support brand momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several market recap pieces noted that PG had recently underperformed the broader market in prior sessions, reflecting some near-term pressure rather than a company-specific shock.

Several market recap pieces noted that PG had recently in prior sessions, reflecting some near-term pressure rather than a company-specific shock. Neutral Sentiment: Other articles focused broadly on dividend investing strategies and retirement income ideas, using PG as an example of a reliable income stock rather than citing a new business catalyst.

Other articles focused broadly on dividend investing strategies and retirement income ideas, using PG as an example of a reliable income stock rather than citing a new business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One article framed PG as facing a “fresh market test,” suggesting investors are still assessing whether its valuation and growth outlook justify renewed buying.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,472,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,997,727. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $167.25. The business's 50-day moving average is $146.58 and its 200 day moving average is $148.37. The stock has a market cap of $342.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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