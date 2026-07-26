Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.17 Million Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF - Free Report) by 2,240.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,826 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 928 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 3.2%

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.89. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a twelve month low of $65.45 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company's 50-day moving average price is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.10.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.21. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.34%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANF. Barclays boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $92.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.91.

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About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co NYSE: ANF is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

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