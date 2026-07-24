Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.49 Million Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 240.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,217 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 46,037 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,808,499 shares of the company's stock worth $402,627,000 after acquiring an additional 41,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,953,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,749 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 16.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,730,773 shares of the company's stock worth $476,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $136,569,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,971,392 shares of the company's stock worth $116,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94. The business's 50-day moving average price is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.Super Micro Computer's revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $45.00 target price on Super Micro Computer and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Super Micro said gross margin is now expected to be 15% to 17%, far above its prior 8.2% to 8.4% outlook, easing investor concerns about profitability and helping explain the stock’s surge. Super Micro Computer stock surges 20% on margin recovery

Super Micro said gross margin is now expected to be 15% to 17%, far above its prior 8.2% to 8.4% outlook, easing investor concerns about profitability and helping explain the stock’s surge. Positive Sentiment: The company disclosed more than $60 billion in new orders in the quarter and a record backlog, reinforcing the view that demand for its AI servers remains very strong. Supermicro Introduces New Server Portfolio with 6th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs

The company disclosed more than $60 billion in new orders in the quarter and a record backlog, reinforcing the view that demand for its AI servers remains very strong. Positive Sentiment: Super Micro also introduced a new H15 server portfolio powered by 6th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs and optimized for next-generation AI workloads, which supports its growth narrative in AI infrastructure. Supermicro Introduces New Server Portfolio

Super Micro also introduced a new H15 server portfolio powered by 6th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs and optimized for next-generation AI workloads, which supports its growth narrative in AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets or upgraded the stock, while others stayed cautious, suggesting expectations remain mixed despite the stronger update.

Several analysts raised price targets or upgraded the stock, while others stayed cautious, suggesting expectations remain mixed despite the stronger update. Negative Sentiment: Revenue is still expected near the low end of guidance, and some reports warned that fulfilling the huge backlog may require additional financing or capital raises, tempering the bullish reaction.

Revenue is still expected near the low end of guidance, and some reports warned that fulfilling the huge backlog may require additional financing or capital raises, tempering the bullish reaction. Negative Sentiment: Northland and Mizuho kept a more restrained view on the name, with one cutting near-term EPS estimates and another lowering its price target, showing concerns have not fully disappeared.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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