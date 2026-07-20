Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.08 Million Position in KBR, Inc. $KBR

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report) by 5,211.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,499 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 81,927 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.07% of KBR worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 432.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in KBR by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in KBR during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in KBR by 101,600.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 98.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,228 shares of the construction company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, CFO Shad E. Evans bought 8,375 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,985. This trade represents a 23.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thaer Lewis Von purchased 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.77 per share, for a total transaction of $92,310.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $318,715.66. This represents a 40.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,875 shares of company stock worth $945,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

KBR Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of KBR stock opened at $35.13 on Monday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. KBR's quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. KBR's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KBR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research upgraded KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KBR

About KBR

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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