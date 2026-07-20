Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Somnigroup International Inc. $SGI

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI - Free Report) by 2,471.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,757 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,783 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Somnigroup International were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGI. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Somnigroup International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Somnigroup International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Somnigroup International during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Somnigroup International by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Somnigroup International during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company's stock.

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Somnigroup International Stock Performance

Shares of SGI opened at $72.78 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. Somnigroup International Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $98.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Somnigroup International had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Somnigroup International Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Somnigroup International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Somnigroup International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SGI shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Somnigroup International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Somnigroup International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Somnigroup International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Somnigroup International from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Somnigroup International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGI

About Somnigroup International

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

Further Reading

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