Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 3,842.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,571 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,821 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,472,181.71. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,440,477. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE BWXT opened at $173.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.18 and a fifty-two week high of $241.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.40.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.The business's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.00.

View Our Latest Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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