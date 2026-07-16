Fifth Third Bancorp Makes New $7.28 Million Investment in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,647,694,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Circle Internet Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,978,729 shares of the company's stock valued at $791,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,205 shares in the last quarter. IDG Accel China Capital II Associates L.P. purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,792,000. Accel XI Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Circle Internet Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,653,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $448,292,000 after buying an additional 74,414 shares during the period.

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Circle Internet Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho restated an "underperform" rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Circle Internet Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Circle Internet Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $113.25.

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Circle Internet Group Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of CRCL stock opened at $65.81 on Thursday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.90 and a twelve month high of $262.97. The company's 50-day moving average price is $88.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $694.13 million during the quarter. Circle Internet Group had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. Circle Internet Group's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Heath Tarbert sold 39,240 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.47, for a total transaction of $3,196,882.80. Following the sale, the president directly owned 502,558 shares in the company, valued at $40,943,400.26. This trade represents a 7.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 1,034,396 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $85,720,396.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,231.66. This trade represents a 99.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,966,527 shares of company stock valued at $156,751,921 over the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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