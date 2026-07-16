Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 35,102 Shares of Solstice Advanced Mat $SOLS

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,175 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,102 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.08% of Solstice Advanced Mat worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Solstice Advanced Mat by 3.3% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the company's stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

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Solstice Advanced Mat Price Performance

SOLS stock opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion and a PE ratio of 68.57. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 12 month low of $40.43 and a 12 month high of $90.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solstice Advanced Mat will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Solstice Advanced Mat Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Solstice Advanced Mat's payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial set a $75.00 price objective on Solstice Advanced Mat and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Solstice Advanced Mat from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Solstice Advanced Mat from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Solstice Advanced Mat presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SOLS

About Solstice Advanced Mat

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

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